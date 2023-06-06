LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the owner of Dudley’s Cajun Cafe announced it’s permanent closure after years of health battles.
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe has been a staple in Longview for the past 30 years, being voted the best Cajun food for 28 years in a row. The restaurant has also been in Texas Monthly four separate times and owners Dudley and Sheryl Lang it is, “all thanks to our loyal customers.”
The restaurant will be closing its doors permanently on June 10 at 8 p.m. due to the owners personal health reasons.
“I have had open heart surgery, 2 heart attack’s, a trip to Parkland Burn Institute as a result of an explosion and now I have Parkinson’s Disease. Due to health reasons, we will close permanently after hours on June, 10, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Thanks Longview for your patronage, friendship, and business.”Dudley and Sheryl Lang via Facebook