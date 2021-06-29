Dudley’s Cajun Cafe returns as grab-and-go restaurant after closing during pandemic

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- A local restaurant is making a comeback soon.

Dudley’s Cajun Cafe shut down during the pandemic, after serving food for the community for almost three decades.

“We’ve been very fortunate for 28 years. We had great business. This is the first time we’ve had a downfall in business,” said Dudley Lang, the restaurant owner.



The business closed their doors back in december, Now, they are reopening in two weeks and the owner said the restaurant will look different.

The business will be designed as a grab-and-go location.

“We’re looking forward. Hopefully, they’ll be back,” mentioned Lang.

Previously, the restaurant had difficulties with their payroll.

“Even though we’re a small restaurant, we had 15 employees, so our payroll was pretty big,” said Lang.

The company used a small business loan to pay their employees before closing their doors.

They decided on the grab-and-go option to ease their way into business.

“We’re hoping that things will get back to normal,” added Lang.

According to Wayne Mansfield, the CEO at the Longview Economic Development Corporation, the best thing companies can do is try to adapt in order to succeed after the pandemic.

“A number of (small businesses) are able to continue to thrive and be successful by being creative and adapting to changing economic conditions or in this case the pandemic conditions,” he said.

Residents can get a taste of Dudley’s soon. They will be at the Art Walk on Thursday in downtown Longview.