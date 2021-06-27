LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Dudley’s Cajun Café will return to Longview under a different name.
The new curbside to-go restaurant is called Dudley’s Grab & Geaux. It will be next to the original Dudley’s Cajun Café building.
Though there’s no specific date yet as to when the restaurant will open, you won’t have to wait long to try some of the food.
Dudley’s will have a food trailer at the Longview Artwalk on July 1 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. They will be in spot #56 in the free public parking space south of downtown Longview.
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe closed its doors on Dec. 1, 2020 after hardships through the pandemic.
- Dashcam video shows Santa Fe County deputy save child from choking
- Dudley’s Cajun Café set to return to Longview as curbside to-go restaurant
- 21-year-old bystander shot in the back in Times Square
- Ready to hit the road? Here are 2021’s best states for summer road trips
- Grab them quick: The fastest-selling vehicles in each state