Dudley’s Cajun Café set to return to Longview as curbside to-go restaurant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Dudley’s Cajun Café will return to Longview under a different name.

The new curbside to-go restaurant is called Dudley’s Grab & Geaux. It will be next to the original Dudley’s Cajun Café building.

Though there’s no specific date yet as to when the restaurant will open, you won’t have to wait long to try some of the food.

Dudley’s will have a food trailer at the Longview Artwalk on July 1 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. They will be in spot #56 in the free public parking space south of downtown Longview.

Dudley’s Cajun Cafe closed its doors on Dec. 1, 2020 after hardships through the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51