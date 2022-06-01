TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A delicious holiday is quickly approaching.

Friday, June 3, is National Donut Day and Dunkin’ Donuts in Tyler is giving a free dessert to people if they buy a drink. Customers can try some of the donut flavors like Cornbread, Boston Kreme, Glazed, Powdered, Jelly-Filled and more.

This offer is expected to last all day while supplies last at participating stores.

According to the company, National Donut Day was first started in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to remember the women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is usually on the first Friday of June.

Dunkin’ has been serving guests signature donuts for more than 70 years. Dunkin’ is the #1 retailer of donuts in America and sells more than 3.3 billion donuts and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats annually worldwide, including classic donut favorites such as Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, and more.