TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dutch Bros Coffee will be coming to Tyler and Longview.

Rilynn Davis, a representative for Dutch Bros Coffee said they hope to open the restaurants later this year or early next year.

Tyler will be getting three Dutch Bros Coffee shops in the following areas:

2157 West Grande

Troup and Loop 323

Broadway Avenue

The city of Longview also received a Special Use Permit for a Dutch Bros Coffee for 300 E Loop 281, according to Richard Yeakley, public information officer with the city of Longview.

The Longview request was recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Jan. 18 and was approved by the City Council on Feb. 10.

Dutch Bros was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon. The drive-thru coffee chain serves 11 states.