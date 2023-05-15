NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Dutch Bros is opening its first location in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, and offering $3 medium size drinks on opening day.

The new drive thru coffee shop is located at 1514 North Street, and their hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“Dutch Bros works to create a massive difference one cup at a time through partnering

with local organizations who are focused on enriching their communities,” the company said. “Drinks available include specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, exclusive

Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink and Nitro Cold Brew coffee.”

The coffee company is headquartered in Grants Pass, Ore., and was founded in 1992. There are more than 700 locations in 14 states with its first Nacogdoches location adding to that on Wednesday.