TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dutch Bros is opening it’s fourth location in Tyler on Friday, and to celebrate, the company said if customers buy a medium they can get one free on opening day.

The newest store can be found at 2879 State Highway 31 East.

Drinks available at the drive-thru shop include specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink and nitro cold brew coffee.

The company was founded in 1992 with more than 750 locations in 14 states.