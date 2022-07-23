RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Danielle Harrison is working to become an Eagle Scout, but to do that she had to come up with a project. She saw there was a need for a K9 training course in East Texas.

“I found out we don’t have training facility for police K9s in East Texas. So, I decided that I would just make one,” said Danielle Harrison, Eagle Scout candidate.

Right now, officers have to travel to Dallas at their own expense to train their K9s. That’s why Danielle Harrison chose to make one in Rusk County for her project.

“Since there isn’t anything like this, it’s going to be great especially to fill up training days. We have to do so much training every month and so this will be a good thing to add to our training. Some variety and also fun for the dogs too,” said Lucrecia Davidson, K9 officer.

Officer Lucrecia Davidson said she heard about it from an East Texas K9 group, and traveled over an hour to show her support.

“I just thought it was super cool that it was a female and of course that was like my number one. I want to come out and support any female that is trying to you know reach that next level,” said Davidson.

Saturday, Harrison, along with friends and family, put the obstacle course together.

“I can’t believe that it’s actually here, and all these people that came out, they’re just so amazing. They really know what they are doing, and it’s just great they felt lead to come out here,” said Harrison.

Even a few K9 pups got to try the new course out.

“Every now and then I would doubt this would actually happen, but now I’m just so excited,” said Harrison.

Harrison’s hope is to give officers a closer place to train, and to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.