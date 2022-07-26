TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Andrew Bunt has always had a love for horticulture so it was no question when it came to what he would do for his Eagle Scout Project.

“Anything that the public can give back to them means more than you know,” said Jessica White, Billy Bob’s Grill.

Andrew Bunt heard about CampV from a church member and stopped by for a visit. That’s when he knew it was the perfect location for his project to build the first Americans with Disabilities Act approved garden for veterans in East Texas.

“Well I knew if it was going to be for veterans, some of them might be in wheelchairs, and it would need to be accessible for them,” said Andrew Bunt, Eagle Scout Recipient.

With it being a garden for disabled veterans, Bunt made sure there was enough space for two wheelchairs to fit. The community and CampV were more than willing to help make this reality.

“I am very grateful, I’ve had lots of support funding was incredible, fully funded. We had great support from CampV, the whole community as a whole has helped a lot, it’s been really nice,” said Bunt.

Even a veteran-owned food truck, Billy Bob’s Grill, came out to show their support.

“Anytime we can work with veterans or any organization assisting veterans, we’re right there to help,” said White.

Jessica White and her husband Billy are both veterans and strive to give back as much as possible.

“It’s important for us to show up to things like this because we are doing our part to give back. So many people sacrifice more than a lot of us, so whatever we can do, we’re going to do,” said White.

Bunt’s hope is the garden can be enjoyed by veterans and their families for years to come.