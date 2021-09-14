Early morning house fire in Etoile leaves 1 dead

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One woman is dead after an early morning house fire in Etoile.

According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, dispatch got a call around 4:25 a.m. in reference to a fire in the 700 block of CR 559.

Bridges said two people were inside the home when one of the ladies woke up smelling smoke. The owner of the residence was in a wheelchair and able to make it out of the west end of the residence. She called for help from two nearby neighbors.

Neighbors attempted to enter a door to the residence but the fire was too hot. Bridges said they then tried to pull an air conditioner window unit to make entry into the bedroom where the victim was trapped, but they were unable to get in.

The fire consumed the mobile home and the victim was later found dead inside.

She was identified as 57-year-old Sarah Elise Moore from Etoile.

Investigators learned that there had been recent electrical issues at the residence. According to officials, it appears that electrical issues were the cause of the fire but the investigation is ongoing.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and an arson investigator with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Preliminary information says that the fire started near the living room in the south wall and spread quickly to the east end of the residence.