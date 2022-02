TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas schools are closing their doors or releasing students early Wednesday due to winter weather in the area.

Fruitvale ISD – Closed on Thursday, Feb. 24

– Closed on Thursday, Feb. 24 Mabank ISD – Early release at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and 10 a.m. start on Thursday, Feb. 24.

– Early release at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and 10 a.m. start on Thursday, Feb. 24. Rains ISD – Early release at 1 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. start on Thursday.