East bound lanes closed on Loop 323 in Tyler after two-vehicle wreck

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All east bound lanes are closed after a major traffic accident at Kinsey dr. and Loop 323.

Tyler police and emergency crews are currently on scene. City officials are urging drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

According to a KETK reporter on scene, occupants of the vehicles left in an ambulance from both cars. It is not known how many were injured.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.

