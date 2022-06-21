AUSTIN (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott reappointed two people and appointed one person to the Texas County and District Retirement System Board of Trustees. Their terms are set to expire on December 31, 2027.

The board oversees a retirement system for employees and retirees of more than 780 counties and district, including hospital water districts, water districts and emergency services districts.

Chris Davis

Davis, of Alto, is the Cherokee County Judge. Previously he served as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 and as Municipal Court Judge for the City of Alto. Davis is a member of the Texas County Judge and Commissioners Association, board member of the East Texas Regional Water Planning Group and the East Texas Council of Government and a former member of the East Texas Regional Review Committee. He received a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences and a Master of Public Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Samuel “Sammy” Farias

Farias is the new appointee from Beeville and is the county commissioner for Precinct 3. Farias is a licensed real estate broker and the owner of Sammy’s Burger and Brew as well as Sambo Storage facilities. He is the first vice president of the South Texas Judges and Commissioners Association, a member of St. Joseph’s Church Finance Committee and a former member of the Beeville Independent School District Building Committee and Bee Clean Committee. Farias received an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Coastal Bend College and completed other collegiate coursework at Texas State University.

A picture of Farias has not yet been provided

Deborah Hunt

Hunt, of Georgetown, is the former Williamson County Tax Assessor-Collector and is now retired. She is a former member of the Tax Assessor-Collectors Association of Texas, International and Texas Associations of Assessing Officers, Texas Association of Appraisal Districts, Williamson County Investment Committee, and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Registration and Titling Advisory Committee. She is also the former chair of the Williamson Central Appraisal District Board of Directors and a former member of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Property Tax Advisory Committee and North Austin Woman’s Club. Hunt attended Trenton State College which is now the College of New Jersey.