ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A man just secured his spot as catching one of the largest Largemouth Bass in Texas history with the Toyota ShareLunker Program.

Jason Conn, a professional bass fisherman and a Lake Fork guide, caught a 17.03-pound Largemouth Bass from O.H. Ivie, making it one of the largest to hit the scales in Texas history.

Conn’s bass is considered a Legacy Class Lunker with the Toyota ShareLunker Program through the Texas Parks and Wildlife, which is the highest class they offer.

The fish is the eighth heaviest Texas Largemouth bass caught in the state’s history.

For a full list of of the Toyota ShareLunker Program archives, visit this link.