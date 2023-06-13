HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Grand Saline man is dead after a wreck involving a freightliner truck tractor on I-20.

According to a preliminary crash report from DPS, 42-year-old Joshua D. Benz was driving a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van west on I-20 roughly three miles west of Waskom when the wreck happened around 5 a.m.

DPS said that Benz’s vehicle “failed to drive in a single lane causing the driver… to lose control” and caused the Chrysler to roll on its right side. A 2004 Freightliner Truck Tractor towing a 1993 Monroe Motors Semi-Trailer was going west on I-20 and reportedly crashed into the Chrysler, continuing into the center median and colliding with the cable barrier, per DPS.

Benz was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the freightliner was uninjured.