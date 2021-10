WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was killed Saturday night after being ejected from his car.

A DPS report states that 34-year-old Jesus Gonzalez was driving on Highway 64 two miles east of Wills Point around 9:19 p.m.

For an unknown reason, his car left the road and vaulted over a private drive. Gonzalez was ejected from the car. Judge Dunn pronounced him dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.