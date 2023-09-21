LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — One of East Texas’ own got to experience being a contestant on Wheel of Fortune this summer. Leah Brown, paraprofessional at Brandon Elementary, was selected to be a contestant on Wheel Of Fortune.

“This has been number one on my bucket list for as long as I can remember,” said Brown. According to her, she sent an audition tape for the show in August 2020 but did not hear back from them until April 2023.

“I was asked to do an interview via Zoom with Wheel of Fortune producers and they loved me,” Brown said. “Once I passed that level, I got to play the game virtually with contestants from all over the country. A few weeks later, I got an email congratulating me on being selected to come on the show.”

The particular show Brown was featured on was recorded at Sony Studios in Culver City, California over the summer.

“I got to meet Pat Sajak and Vanna White who I’ve known and loved my entire life,” she said. “I got to meet so many cool people from all over the U.S. and I got to experience firsthand the joy that Wheel of Fortune brings to America. It was, hands down, the most exciting experience of my life! I want all of my students to know that DREAMS DO COME TRUE!!!”

The episode is set to air on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC/KTRE (times may vary so check your local listing) to see Leah spin the Wheel of Fortune.