TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas will experience cold weather throughout the next few days and most people will use their heaters for the first time in many months.

Temperatures will get as low as the mid-30s through the next few days and experts are advising people to use their heaters correctly.

“This time of the year it is very common for everyone to use space heaters,” said Joey Hooton, the City of Tyler’s Fire Marshal.

“If the space heater is knocked over, it’s definitely going to cause a fire,” Hooton said.

Hooton said the way to prevent fires is by putting heaters in safe locations, “they don’t need to be near drapes. They don’t need to be near toys and papers.”

Hooton advises people not to use extension cords for their space heaters as they can get too hot.

Anthony Brown, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County said people who have plants outside should bring them inside if they want them to survive.

“They need to be covered with blankets, light plastic,” Brown said.

Once the weather starts to rise back up to the 60s and 70s late this week, the plants can go back outside.