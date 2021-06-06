East Texan puts skills to test on “Forged in Fire” TV show airing this week

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texan will soon be on History Channel to put his bladesmith skills to the test.

Neil Warren is the man behind the metal, creating items and forging them in fire.

“I was hooked,” Warren said. “It was like this whole thing lit up, like ‘this is what I was supposed to be doing.’”

Warren has been forging for three years, making all sorts of tools. He never imagined that he’d get recognized for his hobby by a casting director.

When he first got the message on his Instagram, he said he thought it was a scam. The show that reached out to him is called “Forged in Fire”, a competition series now on its eighth season.

“It’s a show that really brought smithing back out of the dark ages,” Warren said. “It was starting to dwindle and go away, and now you see younger and younger people picking up hammers.”

In the show, metal workers compete to see who can make the best knife, with some challenges thrown at them. One of the hardest parts is making sure you don’t run out of time. Making a hand-hammered piece can take up to 16 hours, but they only have five on the show.

“It was something that pushed you a little bit. Learning how to make a knife in a matter of hours that is maybe not the prettiest but a viable knife, it was pretty cool,” Warren said.

Warren’s friend and owner of the shop, Gary Antley, said he is excited for his buddy.

“I’m real proud of him. I wouldn’t say I was shocked,” Antley said.

Warren said he still has a lot to learn, encouraging others to give forging a try.

You can check out the episode June 9 at 8 p.m.