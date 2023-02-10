HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) — Rodney Atkins spent the last 32 years collecting black history memorabilia.

His collection features memorabilia of African Americans who have excelled in sports, one near and dear to his heart, Black quarterbacks.

“The NFL quarterback position is the most important one on the football team,” said Atkins.

“There’s a history throughout the years for some reason they tried to pose the question whether or not a Black quarterback could not only command but read the defense as well as follow the offensive scheme,” said Atkins.

QBs are leaders on and off the field, starting with Doug Williams who was the first Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl, leading up to this historic year with Patrick Mahomes II and Jalen Hurts facing off at the highest level.

“This is destiny… throughout the years, throughout the trials, throughout all the setbacks, that this was meant to happen in this hour,” said Atkins.

Both men are Texas made and are a testament to the talent in the Lone Star State, with Mahomes being from bEast Texas.

“He is a Black quarterback but let’s just look at it this way, Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the whole wide world,” said Atkins.

Black players have a long history of discrimination in the NFL. This hasn’t stopped barriers from being broken.

“This means a lot to the African American community. We were always told you we were able to do the things we do and we are proving it to the whole world,” said Atkins.

If Mahomes wins, he will be the first black quarterback to win two Super Bowls. If Hurts wins, he will be the fourth black quarterback to win the big game.

Atkins has a sports section for black coaches and every black player to come out of East Texas.