AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 1,500 high school students in Texas have been named semifinalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. Of those, the following East Texan students made it to the semifinals:

Longview Homeschool Sophia A. Yastrebov Longview H.S. Dominic E. Pistone

Aman K. Saridena Pine Tree H.S. Travis J. Johnson Spring Hill H.S. Lily C. Cooper Lufkin Hudson H.S. Jimmy S. Cassels

Joseph Dunning Palestine Palestine H.S. Nathan G. Langley Sulphur Springs Sulphur Springs H.S. Asia Chen

Alexis M. Villarino Tyler Tyler Legacy H.S. Brady A. Filla U.T. Tyler Ian H. Orr Whitehouse Whitehouse H.S. Charles E. Moore

To be considered, students must take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in their junior year. The highest-scoring students in each state are named semifinalists, and the number from each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of all graduating students nationwide.

The semifinalists are now competing to advance to the finalist stage. They must submit a detailed application, including information about their academic record and participation in school and community activities.

They must also be endorsed and recommenced by a high school official, write an essay and take the SAT or ACT, to confirm their earlier performance in the qualifying test.

Scholarship money in the program comes from funds from the National Merit Scholarship Program itself, as well as from around 320 business organizations and higher education institutions.