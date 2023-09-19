AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 1,500 high school students in Texas have been named semifinalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. Of those, the following East Texan students made it to the semifinals:
Longview
Homeschool
- Sophia A. Yastrebov
Longview H.S.
- Dominic E. Pistone
- Aman K. Saridena
Pine Tree H.S.
- Travis J. Johnson
Spring Hill H.S.
- Lily C. Cooper
Lufkin
Hudson H.S.
- Jimmy S. Cassels
- Joseph Dunning
Palestine
Palestine H.S.
- Nathan G. Langley
Sulphur Springs
Sulphur Springs H.S.
- Asia Chen
- Alexis M. Villarino
Tyler
Tyler Legacy H.S.
- Brady A. Filla
U.T. Tyler
- Ian H. Orr
Whitehouse
Whitehouse H.S.
Charles E. Moore
To be considered, students must take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in their junior year. The highest-scoring students in each state are named semifinalists, and the number from each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of all graduating students nationwide.
The semifinalists are now competing to advance to the finalist stage. They must submit a detailed application, including information about their academic record and participation in school and community activities.
They must also be endorsed and recommenced by a high school official, write an essay and take the SAT or ACT, to confirm their earlier performance in the qualifying test.
Scholarship money in the program comes from funds from the National Merit Scholarship Program itself, as well as from around 320 business organizations and higher education institutions.