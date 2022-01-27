TERRELL, Texas (KETK) — A Mabank resident has claimed a winning scratch-off ticket worth $1 million from the Texas Lottery game $1,000,000 Ultimate.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket was purchased from QuikTrip No. 993, located at 1619 State Highway 34 S., in Terrell. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million that can be claimed in the $1,000,000 Ultimate game, which offers more than $233.3 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one

in 3.62, including break-even prizes.

