East Texan wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

HEMPHILL, Texas (KETK) – A Hemphill resident may have used up all the luck for his life after winning a cool $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket was bought at Lane’s, a convenience store off HWY 87 in Hemphill. The winner has asked to remain anonymous.

This was the 27th of the 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Instant

Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

This is the second East Texan to strike it big on a lottery ticket in the past few months.

Back in November, a Bullard resident also won $1 million on a scratch-off. The ticket was purchased at a Fast Fuel gas station on HWY 155 in Tyler. That winner also asked to remain anonymous.