TYLER, Texas (KETK) – During the end of summer and throughout the fall, lake levels dropped dramatically.

“When the lake was very low most of our pleasure boaters tried to stay away from the lake, so we only saw our fisherman,” said Brent Allen, owner, Lake Tyler Marina Resort.

Lake Tyler Maria Resort owner Brent Allen says now things are starting to look up.

“In the last month to five weeks, we’ve gone from four foot down to over spillway,” said Allen.

The only thing now keeping boats in storage was the cold weather, but East Texas is expected to reach the 80’s this week.

“Man it’s Presidents Day, I work for the bank so we got the day off, looked at the weather today and it’s over 65, so we’ve been itching to get back on the water,” said Jordan White, Bullard resident.

Jordan White lives in Bullard and stores his boat at Lake Palestine. He says the number of boats in the water has been increasing every day.

“When the water gets more warm and everything like that, there is more people in the water, so you just have to be careful of other people being out there,” said White.

Allen says with more people on the water, you do need to remember boat safety tips, like avoiding alcohol, always wearing a life jacket, and operating the vessel at a safe speed.

“Use the kill switch, if you were to get thrown out of your boat that kill switch will keep that boat from harming you or harming others,” said Allen.

If your boat has been sitting in storage you want to make sure you check to make sure your lights work, it turns on and you have all your safety equipment on board.

“Have somebody qualified look at it, make sure it’s in good running order,” said Allen.

Allen adds to make sure you have fun and are excited to have everybody back on the water.