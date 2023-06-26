WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) is seeking public comment on a Comprehensive Conservation Plan (CCP) for Little Sandy National Wildlife Refuge.

Located 80 miles east of Dallas in Wood County, Little Sandy National Wildlife Refuge is a part of the National Wildlife Refuge System and is managed for the benefit of wildlife and habitat. Little Sandy NWR is one of 21 National Wildlife Refuges managed by the Service in Texas

The most important aspect of the refuge is its old-growth bottomland forest ecosystem which is the largest and last remaining old-growth bottomland hardwood forests in Texas and has not seen timber harvesting in over 100 years.

The proposed actions outlined in the Comprehensive Conservation Plan work to meet the goals of the refuge, which was “established under a permanent, non-development conservation easement to preserve habitat for migratory waterfowl and perpetuate forest succession,” according to the FWS.

Under the CCP, the FWS would work with the conservation community to complete a Landscape Conservation Design and Land Protection Plan. A land protection planning process would allow the FWS to obtain surrounding properties that promote habitat conservation.

Other proposed actions included in the CCP involve conducting plant and wildlife inventories, implementing strategies to monitor refuge resources, developing a fire management plan, establishing a baseline dataset for water bodies on the refuge and implementing invasive species monitoring.

These actions are crucial to the environment because according to the FWS, “Bottomland hardwood forests are some of the most endangered and productive wetland ecosystems in the southeastern U.S… over 90% of these forests in Texas have been converted to other uses, eliminating a tremendous amount of wildlife habitat in the eastern portion of the state.”

The pineywood and bottomland hardwood forest communities of Little Sandy NWR provide habitat for an abundance of wildlife, including waterfowl and other migratory birds moving between tropical wintering and U.S. nesting areas. Approximately 80% of breeding birds that frequent the refuge are dependent on the bottomland hardwoods for nesting, according to the FWS.

To view the CCP and Environmental Assessment (EA), visit their website here. For more information about The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, visit their website here.