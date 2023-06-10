NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The 33rd Texas Blueberry Festival kicked off today in Nacogdoches and hundreds of people hit the brick streets but the chance of severe weather may have kept some people away.

“You just don’t want to miss anything it’s too fun,” said Grace Handler, chair of the Texas Blueberry Festival.

For 33 years the Texas Blueberry Festival has been the second Saturday of June and people travel from all over to get their hands on local blueberries.

“Years past, they have sold out before noon,” said Handler.

“We were supposed to have 800 flats this year and we’ve actually only ended up with 586 due to a lot of the rain that we’ve had lately,” said Rachel Farrell, Community Relations Specialist, Brookshire Brothers.

The number of flats Brookshire Brothers had available this year was still more than last year’s number and the community relations specialist said it may have been enough.

“We’re doing good to keep up with today, I think the scary weather is kind of kept people away,” said Farrell.

The brick streets of downtown were filled with vendors, food trucks, and a car show. Making their debut as a special guest was 1 Way Diesel Performance known for starring in the show, Texas Metal Loud and Lifted.

“Honestly my first time to ever be here and man, it’s really cool that from all the cars, the tractors to all the, you know, the vendors and it’s just crazy, man, there’s a lot going on here,” said Chase Wells, owner of 1 Way Diesel Performance.

They showcased builds from the first season of the show and got the chance to meet their fans.

“It’s really a heartwarming feeling to know that somebody is coming all the way here to, you know, experience the event, come see these builds, you know, it’s just it’s awesome, man, we really are proud to be a part of Nacogdoches, Texas, and the Blueberry Festival,” said Wells.

Everyone involved says it was a day to remember and they are glad the rain held off.