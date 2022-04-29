PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – Some fun is being cooked up in Camp County, as the second annual Texas Hot Link Festival is set to kick off at 10 A.M. Saturday morning.

The first ever event was held by the community in 2019, but the pandemic restrictions forced organizers to take a break from the celebrations. Now, they hope to make this event bigger and better than it was last remembered.

The community of Pittsburg is no stranger to hot links. Event organizer Debbie Meyers says it is actually a staple in the area.

“The Pittsburg area is the Texas Capitol of hot links…the hotlink festival is celebrating everything hot links, and if you know anything about hot links. Pittsburg hot links are unique,” Meyers explains.

In the historic main street district, the streets will be lined with entertainment for the whole family. They will have everything from food trucks, to beverage tasting tents. More than 50 vendors are coming out to showcase their products, as well as hula shows and live music. But if hot links are not for you, they will also have tasting competitions for other sausages and chicken.

Chefs have come from across the state to help assist in feeding the community, including Chef Klaus, a chef from Dallas who has spent 45 years of his life in the kitchen.

“I found out about this sausage judging or festival through a friend of mine. He asked me if I could substitute, so I stepped in and said I’d love it,” says Klaus.

On top of good music and food, it’s a chance for the community to interact in a lively environment after a trying two years.

“We haven’t been able to get out, we are all missing that human connection,” Meyers says.

They will also be raffling off items to donate money to charity, as well as peach queen candidates who will be in attendance to help raise scholarship money for local students.

The doors open at 10 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.