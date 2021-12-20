East Texans can participate in Annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament to benefit food bank

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department announced the upcoming 17th Annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament, which will help provide meals for those who need it the most.

Anyone can participate to help the East Texas Food Bank. The event will be held on Jan. 15 at Lindsey Park located at 12557 Spur 364 W. The proceeds will also provide funds for the parks and recreation department.

“No wimps (and) no whiners. (We) will play no matter what,” said city officials. The tournament will go on despite the weather conditions.

The Tyler Ice Bowl has helped raise money for the community, and 145,686 meals have been made for people, during the past 16 years.

Canned food is also usually donated, and organizers will be accepting donations throughout the event.

Their goal is to gather 600 lbs again. For more information, to register to play or to sponsor this event, please call (903) 531-1214 or click here.

