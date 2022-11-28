WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texans are invited to attend the Wood County Oh Whata Night Blue Santa Fundraiser on Tuesday.

Local police are partnering with Whataburger and Walmart to raise funds to buy Christmas presents for children. The event is happening at the Mineola Whataburger at 2200 N. Pacific Street. and Walmart from 5-7 p.m.

The fast food restaurant will be giving 50% of their proceeds during these hours to Blue Santa. Police will also be receiving cash and donations through Venmo.

“Please come by and support this event so area police officers can take some kids in need shopping for Christmas,” said the city of Mineola.

People can make donations to the following Venmo account: @wcBlueSanta.