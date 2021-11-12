East Texans can visit the Annual Heritage Syrup Festival in Henderson this weekend

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – East Texans can attend the Annual Heritage Syrup Festival in Henderson on Saturday.

The festival celebrates the tradition of ribbon cane syrup making. The event is open from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

This is the only folk life festival in East Texas and one of the main attractions is the syrup making demonstration that happens on the Depot Grounds.

“Experienced syrup makers operate the museum’s antique mule powered equipment to produce old fashioned cane syrup,” wrote the City of Henderson.

There are also other folk artists that teach people about lace making, rope making, basket making, blacksmithing, wood carving, quilting, and other unique survival skills.

At the festival there are also folk singers, a petting zoo, antique tractors and local organizations offering food and drinks for the whole family.

The event takes up six blocks and includes the Heritage Square in the Downtown National Register Historic District.

East Texans can also enjoy 150 handcrafted arts and crafts booths, try local foods and check out musicians at stage one. Folks can also see the Henderson’s Civic Theatre performance of a melodrama at the Opera House.

Cloggers and square dancers will perform at stage two. There will also be an antique and classic car exhibit, and a children’s section to entertain the little ones.

Hay ride shuttles, sponsored by the Rusk County 4-H Club, provide rustic transportation between the Depot Museum and Downtown Heritage Square. Call Suzanne Cross, City of Henderson Tourism Coordinator toll free at (866) 650-5529 for more information or Vickie Armstrong at the Depot Museum by calling (903) 657-4303.

The city of Henderson also announced the following street closures for the festival.

Street Closures Beginning [Friday, November 12] 6PM Shown in red on map

West Main @ Jackson (East side of intersection)North Main @ West Fordall (South side of intersection)North Calhoun @ East Fordall (South side of intersection)East Main @ Marshall (West and South side of intersection)East Ragley @ South Marshall (North side of intersection)South Calhoun @ East Minden (West side of intersection)Sout Main @ West Elk (North side of intersection)South Jackson @ West Minden (West side of intersection)

Beginning [Saturday, November 13] 6AM Shown in yellow on map

East Main @ High (West side of intersection) South Main @ East Howard (North side of intersection) West Main @ Van Buren (East side of intersection)North Marshall @ East Fordall (North side of intersection)Reed @ South Calhoun (West side of intersection)East Ragley @ South Marshall (West side of intersection)East Ragley @ South Marshall (North side of intersection)South Marshall @ East Minden (East side of intersection)East Fordall @ S&N Cleaners

East Charlevoix @ North Calhoun (East side of intersection)East Van Sickle @ North Calhoun (East side of intersection)North Main @ Depot (South side of intersection)West Charlevoix @ North Jackson (East side of intersection)North Van Buren @ West Fordall (East side of intersection)West Minden @ South Jackson (West side of intersection)West Elk @ South Jackson (West side of intersection)South Van Buren @ West Ragley (East side of intersection)