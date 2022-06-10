TYLER, Texas (KETK) – People can learn more about Celtic heritage at the Tyler Celtic Festival this weekend.

The event will be open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. June 10-12. East Texans can find the festivities at The Grove at 15972 Texas Highway 64 E.

There will be live music, games, vendors, food and more.

On Friday, people can see a mermaid performer, a blacksmithing demo and a bubble show. The following day there is also going to be a Celtic musician, a flutist, a dance company and other activities.

To purchase tickets, click here.