NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Many East Texans came out to celebrate the Fourth of July in Nacogdoches on Monday at the Freedom Fest at Festival Park.

There were games, a live DJ, snow cones and ice cream vendors and more food trucks. There was also a watermelon eating contest, bounce houses for the kids, a selfie photo booth and fireworks of course.

The grand finale started at 9 p.m.

Organizers say it’s not just a chance to have fun. It’s also a way to support a good cause.

“So for me personally the reason why I wanted to chair this event was because I was actually in the Army and the Texas National Guard. So, I’m all about giving back to our veterans,” said Dakota Marks, a Jaycees event chairman.

The event was sponsored by Nacogdoches Jaycees, a group that comes together to build leadership while supporting the veterans of East Texas.