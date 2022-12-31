LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Great weather and pristine views at Lake Palestine made this New Year’s Eve special for some East Texans.

The Wranglers band played classic rock and country from 6 to 10 p.m.

Professional fireworks were scheduled at the point pier for 10 p.m.

“One thing tonight we are really trying to add is the music. The fireworks aren’t necessarily going to be timed to them but were trying to coincide them with the up pace of the music as it goes around and that’s something we have not had before,” Micah Wolfe, owner of Lake Palestine Resort said.

Wolfe said he hopes to continue to have that entertainment option for East Texas.