RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County came together to celebrate the 186th anniversary of Texas’ independence at the square in Rusk.

The historical commission put together the event that went off with a bang. Shamrock Cleaver has lived in Cherokee County his whole life. He is 87-years-old and said he is blessed to be a part of the program.

“I’m blessed by the Lord being where I can talk to people and relate stories, and I’ve done a lot of stories for schools and churches and stuff about Cherokee County and history. I’ve been blessed to have a good life. I am 87, so I’m glad I can be here,” says Shamrock Shelly “Colonel” Cleaver, member of Cherokee County Historical Commission.

Cleaver is part of the Cherokee Rangers. The “Colonel” as he is known, along with his fellow rangers dressed in period clothing. Each of the nine members stood to remember soldiers of the Texas Revolution.

“I’m so glad that we have this ceremony here every year to not let people forget that Texas is was an independent country when we declared our independence from Mexico,” says Cleaver.

You could see live music, a roll call of 100 confirmed veterans from Cherokee County and surrounding counties, and muskets being shot on the square in Rusk.

“With what happened during the Texas Independence, we need to celebrate that. We wouldn’t be standing here as a free state, you know free country. People really need to celebrate Texas Independence Day, I think,” says Michael Knight, a Christian Country recording artist.

Knight also sang his heart out with Texas pride.

“I’m raised here. I was raised in Rusk. I was raised in Cherokee County, and man it’s just, I want to give back you know,” says Knight.

Shamrock Cleaver hopes Cherokee County will continue their Texas Independence celebration for years to come.

“The eyes of Texas are upon you, and don’t mess with Texas,” says Cleaver.

The Cherokee Historical Commission holds several events throughout the year, so if people missed this celebration they can attend the next one.