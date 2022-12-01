TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Families were bundled up, but smiling big as parade floats rolled by through downtown Tyler.

“I just like to come to kind of pitch in the holiday spirit and support the local community,” said parade goer, Pam Heath.

For some, it was their first time experiencing the magic of Christmas in Tyler, like four-month-old Noah.

His mom Savannah Heath said it’s special to start making Christmas memories together.

“It’s his first Christmas and we thought hey why not Christmas parade, you know I just got off of work and it’s my first week back from maternity leave and I haven’t done anything exciting,” said Savannah Heath.

The Christmas parade kicks off a memorable holiday season for the Heath family.

“I mean opening gifts with him, whether he remembers it or not I think like she said getting in the Christmas spirit just feel so much different with a little one you know it really does,” added Savannah.

Some visitors traveled far and wide to celebrate with their family.

“Me and all my friends are from Alaska and so we came to Tyler to see the parade because my family lives down here,” said Nick Robertson.

Whether you’re from East Texas or not, the Christmas parade is something everyone can enjoy.

“It’s crazy to see all these people out here celebrating with each other, Christmas and to see how everybody’s happy and showing joy,” said East Texas native, Lucas Carmichael.

Parade goers said they appreciate all the hard work that goes into putting on a community event like this.

“We just thank all the business, community leaders and everyone that contributes and the schools and everyone that is a part of the parade. It’s really fun to see all the unique, how they put all the effort into making it holiday spirit, it’s so fun,” added both Pam and Savannah Heath.

Even the KETK News team took part in the holiday excitement, riding around the city in a big sleigh.