JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The annual Police Officers Memorial Ceremony was held on Tuesday at the Jacksonville Police Department. The ceremony was held to honor members of law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Jacksonville PD honored one of their own, Officer Randy J. Zimmerman, who was shot and killed responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Corporal Amanda Bragg said that the Jacksonville Police Department has lost four officers in the line of duty.

In 1962, President Kennedy declared May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week that follows as National Police Week, according to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

National Police Week pays tribute to officers who died in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

The Henderson County Peace Officers Memorial will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 at the courthouse in Athens.

“We would love to see you while we honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice serving Henderson County,” said Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Earlier this week, Angelina County held their Peace Officers Memorial Day Ceremony on Sunday at the courthouse.