East Texans determined to celebrate Independence Day despite firework shortage

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the Fourth of July just weeks away, Texas is experiencing its biggest firework shortage in years.

Chris Harris, Owner of Pappy’s Fireworks in Tyler, has worked in the Firework business for more than 23 years, and hasn’t experienced anything like this.

“We have never had a supply chain interruption in this manner,” Harris said.

The shortage is due to COVID-19 causing factories in China to close for a large part of last year. This shutdown caused a delay in the shipment of supplies overseas.

“They shut down for six to seven months, usually our product is produced nine months before it’s shipped, so we had an interruption there,” Harris added.

China is the biggest supplier of fireworks to the United States, accounting for 94% of all fireworks imported.

Local vendors came prepared by stocking up ahead of time.

“What we do is we try to order as heavy as we can, store as much inventory, pay for it ahead of time, sit on it as much as we can, and sell as much as we can,” Harris said.

Another vendor in Tyler, Maria Alvarez, also owns a firework shop, Stateline Fireworks.

She says the quarantine played a large factor in fireworks selling out over the past year.

“There is a lot of demand because everyone wants to get out there, have fun with their family, because they’ve been in bondage for so long,” Alvarez said.

East Texans are optimistic about Fourth of July celebrations after a year of quarantine.

“We are going to have a great season as we celebrate Independence Day,” Alvarez added.

While the firework shortage is a nationwide concern, local firework shops in East Texas are dipping into their reserve inventory keep their shelves stocked.