TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Roe v. Wade could soon come to an end. This case legalized abortion in the United States.

This change could possibly leave each state to allow, limit, or ban abortion altogether.

“This is an unprecedented thing to have to happen at the Court,” said Roberts and Roberts Attorney, Justin Roberts.

Published Monday evening by Politico, the 67-page document, described as an initial draft majority opinion, would effectively eliminate abortion protections at the federal level and hand authority over abortion access to the states. Penned by Justice Samuel Alito, one of the court’s staunchest conservatives, the opinion concludes by declaring that Roe and the court’s 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey have no grounding in the Constitution.

“What they are doing at this point, they are passing that draft around, giving every other Justice a chance to join or create their own decision or write a dissenting opinion. So, there could be a lot of jockeying,” said Roberts.

This is the first time a draft document from the nation’s highest court has been leaked while the debate is ongoing.

The Democratic Party of Smith County believes it is a sign of a flawed court.

“It is clear that those with exclusive access to the Court, by intentionally leaking this false flag, plan to exert an ‘exercise of raw judicial power.’ The ability to act with impunity will further embolden this Court,” said Smith County Democratic Chairman, Michael Tolbert.

Smith County Republicans believe if Roe v. Wade in fact ends, it would align with recent laws passed across several states, including Texas.

“How do we look out for as the recent Heartbeat Bill did. There are measures in there to help women who have become pregnant in a situation that they didn’t want to. It’s not like you got pregnant and now you’re on your own. That’s not the way this should go and that is not what we as Republicans believe in either,” said Smith County Republican Chairman, David Stein.

Legal experts say the leak could point to a war within the court on this issue which is supposed to be immune to public and political pressure.

“There are probably three different motives for this. Either they are trying to rally public support in this final month to try and change the decision or someone was trying to lock down the votes where they are currently at or a third possibility was that someone was trying to signal to these states that they basically have one month left if they want to undergo an abortion,” said Roberts.

The Supreme Court is set to make its final ruling in the next few months.

A decision that could influence both parties and voters heading into the 2022 Midterms.