TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A rally took place on Sunday to raise awareness on various issues affecting our community.

Call for action ETX hosted the event at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler. They covered many topics such as human rights and the importance of voting.

“We want them to be more educated on the topics on what’s being brought up

in our election this year so that they’re more educated and we’re trying to bring the voters out,” said Erin Bailey, co-founder of Call For Action ETX.

The event also advocates for positive change in East Texas and various vendors were also there.