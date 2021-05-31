East Texans enjoy final days of spring at Butterflies and Bloom Festival

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – The last days of spring are upon as, and the people at Yesterland Farm in Canton are taking advantage of the beautiful weather before the Texas summer arrives.

For the past three weekends, they have held the Butterflies and Blooms Festival. You could find flower fields, many butterflies, and sweet treats like old fashioned sodas, homemade kettle corn and cotton candy. The farm also hosted a butterfly release.

Monday was the last day the location was open.

At the festival, East Texans were able to ride on a vintage roller coaster or have a bite to eat at one of their many stands.

Kama Bozeman, the President and owner of Yesterland Farms said that she and her husband created the place as a way for East Texans to have some family fun and make memories away from technology.

“It’s memory-making with your family, and at the end of life, that’s what’s going to be important,” Bozeman said.

The farm is on 72 acres of land off of I-20, and they are always adding new elements.

They will also be open in the fall, so people can expect a corn maze, a sunflower patch and a family-friendly spooky trail.

“We never really know what we’re going to have in the fall. It’s always something new and exciting,” Art Director Freda Malone said.