East Texans experience outages, struggle with historic cold temperatures

(KETK)- This winter weather has left many East Texans trapped at home.

There are more than 20,000 Oncor customers in Smith County without power on Monday.

KETK spoke to several people who said there has been little to no communication on how to get these issues fixed.

There is a high demand for electricity companies right now, and many East Texans are experiencing rolling black outs.

Jerry Morales of Tyler said he didn’t know this was going to happen until he heard about it from KETK.

Morales said he woke up this morning at 9 a.m., and he was without power.

Now, as crews are restoring electricity he said he’s stuck at home and unable to get in touch with someone. Morales is only listening to automated messages on the other end of the phone.

Unlike past power outages, he has not received any alerts from Oncor.

“I typically receive an email every time there’s a power outage. I didn’t receive any of that. Not a single email, so it wasn’t until I received the email from you guys at KETK that I realized what was going on and called Oncor,” said Morales.

This issue is not only affecting one company.

Several viewer have called with complaints, and social media posts are echoing the same message.

“It’s not 53 degrees in my house. I have about 12 blankets on and I’m just trying to make it through,” said Angela Hanley, a TXU customer.



Hanley also said she worries about her neighborhood, the cascades, because many of the people who live nearby are seniors.

Morales is burning firewood currently, but he is not sure if they will have enough to last through the week.