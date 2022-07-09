EAST TEXAS (KETK) — An excessive heat warning has been issued for East Texas and that means temperatures could reach a heat index of over 112 degrees.

“I just want to eat my popsicle,” said Naomi Jane Wilkerson, 7-year-old Longview girl.

Kids like Naomi Jane Wilkerson wanted to spend their day outside playing, but their parents wanted to stay in the air conditioning.

“It’s extremely hot,” said Dana Harris, Flint resident.

With East Texas under an excessive heat warning, keeping cool can be hard to do.

“Working in the yard or playing sports or things like that, you really have to keep hydrated. A lot of times, just stay inside during the hottest part of the day. If you don’t have to be out, there’s no need to be out,” said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department.

People have been spending their days at community pools or splash pads.

“First we went to the Forest swimming pool. We went there but it started lightning and stuff so they closed it. So, we came over here to the splash pad,” said Harris.

While you’re out in the heat you want to make sure you stay hydrated and that you find a place that is shaded to stand and take break. And don’t forget the sunscreen.

“If you’re A/C goes out, find a family member, a friend to go stay with and check on the elderly and make sure they are OK too,” said Harris.

If you do have to be outside, make sure you find something to keep you cool and hydrated to help prevent heat exhaustion.

“Then I had $10 and I bought some ice cream and a Gatorade and some skittles,” said Wilkerson.

Naomi Jane’s grandfather made sure she was safe as she ran around.