East Texans gather in Downtown Tyler for Summer Kick-Off Festival

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans gathered in Downtown Tyler for the cities 3rd annual Summer Kick-Off Festival.

The event, hosted by the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, had ice cream and snow cone vendors as well as games and prizes.

“We have a whole bunch of different vendors, just really having a good time with the kids and the families and the East Texas community,” Jennifer Powell, organizer of Empowerment CDC said.

The event was free to the public.

Empowerment CDC has focused on serving local neighborhoods and giving back to the Rose City.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51