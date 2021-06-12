East Texans gather in Downtown Tyler for Summer Kick-Off Festival

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans gathered in Downtown Tyler for the cities 3rd annual Summer Kick-Off Festival.

The event, hosted by the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, had ice cream and snow cone vendors as well as games and prizes.

“We have a whole bunch of different vendors, just really having a good time with the kids and the families and the East Texas community,” Jennifer Powell, organizer of Empowerment CDC said.

The event was free to the public.

Empowerment CDC has focused on serving local neighborhoods and giving back to the Rose City.