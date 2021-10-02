East Texans gather in downtown Tyler for Women’s March

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hundreds gathered at the Tyler Courthouse Square on Saturday morning for the East Texas Women’s March.

According to the Women’s March website, “this is about women having equal autonomy as men.”

Congressmen, NAACP representatives, CEO’s, and more spoke to the crowd before the march.

Some of the speakers included:

Pastor Michael Cooper, candidate for Texas Governor

Joe Jaworski, former Galveston mayor, candidate for Texas Attorney General

Cody Grace, candidate for Texas House District 6

Nancy Nichols, the organizer of the Tyler event said this cause is about power and protecting women’s reproductive rights.

“We have to preserve our women’s rights, our civil rights, and our voting rights,” Women’s March organizer Nichols said. “We’ve worked long and hard. We will not give up our rights to our own bodies.”

Hundreds of Women’s Marches happened today across the country, with many protesting the “heartbeat law” authored by Mineola native Rep. Bryan Hughes.

The law abolishes elective abortions as early as six weeks, when the preborn child’s heartbeat is detectable using methods according to standard medical practice.

After the march, people gathered for pictures and were able to purchase items from vendors with one as young as 9-years-old.

“Women should be equal with men,” 9-year-old McKinley Mims said.

Nichols said that there were marches in all 50 states today led by the Women’s March group.