JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Today is National Day of Prayer and with so many things going on in the world, many people are in need of it. There were several organizations around East Texas that hosted prayers, like Highway 69 Mission in Jacksonville.

“There’s so many hurting today, from mental health to financial to just worry and stress and all these things can be cured,” prayed Billy Bateman, Highway 69 president. “All this can be stopped just by asking in your name.”

He said everyday should be a day of prayer and that there’s always an opportunity to pray for someone.

“We want to lift up everybody in this country. We want to lift up the countries overseas that you bring peace over there,” prayed Bateman.

Today was the 31st annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast in Tyler and the mayor said the main prayer was for thanksgiving, world peace and personal peace.

“So much of what happens in the world does affect our personal peace and how we feel everyday,” said Mayor Don Warren.

With prayer and faith we should remember whatever the battle, it too shall pass.

“There are times when you don’t get the answer or the one you’re looking for so maybe you should look for another one or to know to be still, know he’s God and wait,” said Julianne Sanford, Highway 69 Director.