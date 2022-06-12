LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — After the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, some East Texans were hoping to get behind the cause.

So, on Saturday morning, they gathered at Heritage Plaza in hopes of pressuring lawmakers into making some change. Organizers said the goal isn’t to have our second amendment rights taken away, but rather allowing them to exercise their first amendment.

“Have our legislators understand and know, and hear our voice, that we’ve had enough and something needs to be done,” said Adam Farmer, one of the event organizers.

People of all ages joined each other for one common cause. Including 7-year-old Reagan, who doesn’t want to see this happen at her school.

“It’s not good that we are just sitting around while people are getting shot at at schools, it’s time we step up and do something about it,” Reagan told the crowd.

Recent high school graduates were among those who attended, and they said they are feeling a different kind of relief after walking the stage.

“I feel like I was always worried because you hear about a new thing every day, every week. It was just a regular thing and something we had to be prepared for,” said Claire Stanton.

Some lawmakers say there is a bigger picture we must be looking at.

“Democrats are always fixated on curtailing the rights of law-abiding citizens rather than trying to understand why this evil happens,” said Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio.

But organizers hope this event will show lawmakers that we could always be doing more.

“Keep it safe, and keep those around you safe from that gun falling into the wrong hands,” Farmer added.