East Texans gear up for archery season, hunting season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With archery season just a week away and general hunting season starting November 6 many East Texans are gearing up by not only purchasing equipment, but taking hunter safety courses.

“Archery is all bows. And this day in age its neat because you can start with youth bows and work your way up,” Randy Smiley, the store director at Academy said.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a bowhunting section with plenty of options to choose from including one hunter’s favorite Raven Crossbow.

“It’s not for everybody. Not everyone is going to drop $2000 on a bow. But the people that do love them, (will) take them to Colorado and other places for elk and moose,” Smiley added

Safety is always paramount for any hunter.

On Saturday, hunters as young as 9 years old learned important safety tips at a course in Longview as they get ready to head out to the woods.

Instructor Farrell Alexander said hunter education is just as important as learning how to shoot.

“We offer them a chance to come out to the range and actually shoot a firearm…make sure they shoot it safely,” Alexander said. “We have 3D targets out in the woods, we have shoot don’t shoot scenarios, we have some hidden things out there so they think they’ve got a clear shot but they haven’t noticed that there might be a man in the background.”

One family traveled from college station to attend the course.

“So many things that we do now are online and virtual,” Adam Pickens, a College Station resident said. “I think the interactive component of this is really good. I can take my son to the range we can take him out to our property. He’s learned firearm safety but it’s another thing to put it in context when actually looking at hunting.”

Hunting season will last until January 17.

Recently the Texas Parks and Wildlife launched a new initiative aimed at inviting more Texans into the outdoors.

The Texas Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation (R3) Strategic Plan, aims to connect more Texans to outdoor recreation and carry time-honored traditions to future generations.