TROUP, Texas (KETK) – East Texans were ringing in the Christmas spirit in Troup on Friday for their annual Christmas parade.

The band played and people waved at decorated floats. The floats entered a contest to see who had the best in-town and out of town floats. Fox51’s Tori Bean was one of the judges in this year’s parade.

“The special thing I want to share is just how special Troup is. It is a small town. It is a happy town. And we’d love for you to come down and see us. Shop with us. Stay with us and have a good time,” said Suzanne Loudamy, the executive director of the Troup Chamber of Commerce.

The Troup Chamber of Commerce had to plan the parade several months in advance so they could book Santa Clause for the event.