WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — After storms hit late last week, the city of Winnsboro has set up disaster relief stations for everyone affected and they’ve been offering essential resources ever since.

“We’ve been able to serve a lot of people,” said Shelly Griffin with Winnsboro Fire Department.

As some residents in Winnsboro are still waiting for their power to come back on, local leaders have come together at city hall, serving hot meals and other critical supplies to get people back on their feet.

Winnsboro Fire Chief Mark Griffin said the impact it’s had has been incredible.

“What we’ve tried to do is jumpstart folks,” he said.

Griffin said she never had a doubt people would lift each other up.

“East Texans have got a heart as big as Texas,” said Griffin. “It has shown bright today and this whole week. Our local people have just done everything.”

She said that since Friday, thousands have been helped.

“We have served probably 1,200-1,400 people a day,” she said. “The Red Cross has provided 800 meals for tonight for us to be able to give out.”

She said while she’s never seen a storm as bad as the one from last week, first responders are taking this opportunity to learn from it.

“We will be better prepared next time this happens,” said Griffin. “Hopefully it won’t.”

The Winnsboro Fire Department has also started a disaster relief fund in town at the First National Bank for help those still in need.

Winnsboro officials also told KETK News that they are hoping all of the town’s power will be restored by Friday.