LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Volunteers with non-profit MercyWorks in Lindale are getting ready to travel to the Ukraine-Poland border to offer several forms of assistance to refugees in Ukraine.

The humanitarian organization is hoping to take the Lord’s message “love thy neighbor” global, and they have been working tirelessly to send necessary support to the war-torn country.

The large number of people fleeing destruction in Ukraine is forcing the youngest travelers to get lost in the mix, and that is what Debbie Lascelles, the director at MercyWorks, says is part of the reason why she felt called to help.

“Ukraine has an unusually high number of orphans. We are going to be doing orphan care, helping assist and feed them and feed other refugees primarily,” says Lascelles.

Some volunteers like Katherine Ewing have been a part of this global assistance organization for more than 40 years. She says the word courage comes to mind when she sees the East Texas communities come together to serve others.

“I think people are beginning to see the value of laying down their lives and doing something great for others, ” Ewing explains.

On top of volunteers, others will be joining the organization to assist in medical and trauma care.

“We’ll also be doing a lot of trauma counseling. I’m pretty sure of that. A lot of these kids are traumatized, because they’re worried about their dads and their granddads. Some of them have died,” Lascelles says.

Along with food and medical supplies, the organization will also be handing out Bibles. Debbie adds that more than anything, Ukrainians need hope. And, they want to spread the Lord’s love across the globe.

If you would like to be a part of the change you can donate or volunteer by clicking here.